Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh has said the government is preparing 'Corona Budget' and vowed to provide maximum relief to the people in the upcoming budget.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government is facilitating the business community as it is playing an important role for boosting economic activities in the country.

The adviser said the government is facing the challenges of coronavirus and economy at the same time and it is making efforts to strengthen the national economy and combating COVID-19 effectively.

He said the government would introduce an agricultural policy in collaboration with all provinces and in this connection prices of fertilizer would be reduced to facilitate farmers.

To another query, he said the government would facilitate the construction industry in the coming budget and it has reduced 90 per cent tax for Pakistan Housing Scheme.

He said objective of the government was to provide maximum relief to the people and make their lives easy.