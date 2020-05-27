Share:

KASUR - Four persons of a family were killed when a Karachi-bound passenger train (Khyber mail) coming from Lahore hit their car at a level Railway crossing in tehsil Pattoki, district Kasur on Tuesday. According to police sources, a car carrying four persons was crossing Landa Railway track in Pattoki when the train hit the four wheeler at high speed. All four received severe injuries and died on the spot. The victims were two brothers Sarfaraz and Hammad, and their wives--Kiran and Samreen. Meanwhile, rescue teams and police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Pattoki for legal formalities. An FIR has been lodged with Pattoki,Saddar police station against three Railway officials on duty.