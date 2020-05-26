Share:

Rawalpindi-The funeral prayers of two deceased passengers of Karachi plane crash were held on Monday.

President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi, Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan and many other notable attended the Namaz-e-Janaza of two deceased passengers of Karachi plane crash at the Army graveyard and in Dhoke Chaudhrian.

After the funeral, the president and the minister prayed for the high ranks of the deceased and grant of courage for the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude. Raja Asif Fayyaz, a police personnel posted at Katcheri Chowky and Syed Danish Shah, a businessman, were among the unfortunate passengers of PIA plane which crashed in Karachi on Friday.

Their bodies were shifted to Islamabad airport on Monday.

Talking to media men, Ghulam Sarwar Khan said the families of victims would be given Rs5 million each as compensation. He said the government would assist the residents of the houses which got damaged in plane crash. He said the government would punish the responsible in the light of inquiry report. He said nobody would be allowed for political point scoring on issue of plane crash.

Meanwhile, CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas along with SSP Operations Tariq Walayat visited the residence of head constable Asif Fayyaz and met the bereaved family. Both officers condoled the death of the cop.

The CPO also conveyed the mourning message of IGP Punjab Shohaib Dastagir to the family of victim family.