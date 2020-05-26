Share:

Global warming’ is an expression which refers to the effect of human activities that produces the unnatural change on the climate. It is an increase in earth‘s temperature due to burning of fossil fuels (coal, oil and gas) and large-scale deforestation, which results in the emission of large amounts of ‘greenhouse gases’ to the atmosphere. Now the question arises of what causes global warming.

The concentration of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere due to the greenhouse effect is the major cause. These gases, like CO2, have heat-trapping capability, leading to rising global temperatures. Greenhouse gases comprise of carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide. These gases are lighter than air, so they rise up to the outer limits of the earth‘s atmosphere and settle there, making an impenetrable barrier that traps heat from escaping out into space, and keeping it within our environment, and increases the temperature.

Agriculture produces a large amount of methane and nitrous oxide worldwide, as accounted for by IPCC. There are numerous agricultural sources of greenhouse gases. Livestock grazing, waste management and digestive gases contribute half of the emissions produced by agriculture. Nitrogen fertilizers (used for increasing production) release nitrous oxide and comprise 35 per cent of agricultural emissions.

To reduce global warming, we should develop some steps for its prevention. We must avoid unnecessary use of automobiles, plant plenty of trees and increasing recycling, and make absolute use of nonconventional energy sources. Apart from that, we should organize self-awareness programmes, plan exhibitions in different parts of countries to create awareness on global warming.

MAHNOOR TARIQ,

Wah cant.