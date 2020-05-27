Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Governor, Imran Ismail, on Tuesday said that the investigative report about the PIA airbus A320 crash had yet to come and speculations about the plane incident should be set aside at this time.

He said, when the report would come then reasons for the plane crash would be known whether there was some technical fault in the plane or any other issue.

The Governor said Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed for taking care and providing the affected families with facilities. He stated this while talking to media persons after enquiring about the health of injured persons of the plane crash at Burns Centre of the Civil Hospital Karachi.

Governor Imran Ismail said those who got burns were being treated at the centre, adding a team of experts for DNA tests had come from Lahore and it was doing its work. He further said it would take 10 to 15 days for DNA test results.

Imran Ismail said, dead bodies of the plane crash were at morgues and the bereaved families could visit there to identify and collect the death bodies of their loved ones as some of the families had already collected corpses.

–Visits Burns centre to enquire about health of plane crash victims

Sindh Governor, Imran Ismail, visited the Burns Centre of the Civil Hospital Karachi to enquire about the health of victims of the PIA airbus A320 crash, here on Tuesday.

The Governor went around the beds of injured suffering from burns as a result of the plane crash. He directed the doctors for better treatment of the injured persons and provision of best medical facilities to them.

–Visits crash victim’s residence, condoles with father

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Tuesday visited the residence of two brothers who lost their lives in plane crash and offered Fateha for the departed souls.

He condoled with Zohaib and Shoaib’s father Mohammed Sharif Raza, said a news release. He, on the occasion, said the incident was a big tragedy and its responsible would be brought to justice.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had also constituted a team of experts on the incident which would soon submit a report to PM.

The Governor expressing his grief and sorrow over the sad incident, said that the whole nation was sympathizing them at this hour of grief. Later, talking to media, he said Rs1 million would be given to each family of victims.

The Governor said 30 to 34 dead bodies still required to be identified. Replying to a question, he said lockdown was not the solution to the coronavirus.