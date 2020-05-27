Share:

Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan says PIA is fulfilling its responsibility of delivering the bodies of all deceased in plane crash to their heirs.

In a statement, he said officers of national flag carrier are visiting the homes of deceased to pay the compensation amount of one million rupees to next of kin of the persons who lost their lives.

He said relatives of the deceased and homeless persons on ground have been transferred to PIA's airport hotel and government rest house in Karachi. He said thirty-six relatives and four families are staying in PIA hotel while seven families are residing in the guest house.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan said survey of the damaged property had already been started and a package will be announced after its completion.

The Minister made it clear that PIA, Civil Aviation Authority and any other stakeholder will not be included in the investigating process for impartial and transparent results.