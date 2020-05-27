Share:

KARACHI - The Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast hot and humid with gusty winds in the metropolis during next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures were expected to remain in the range of 35 to 37 and 27 to 29 degrees centigrade respectively, with 60 to 70 per cent humidity, during this time span.

Hot or very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province during the next 24 hours. However, winds expected along the Sindh coast during this time duration.

Meanwhile, the Local Met office on Tuesday has forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the Northern Sindh during next 24 hours.

The weather will remain dry and hot in Sukkur, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Khairpur, Noshehroferoze, Shikarpur and Jaccababad during the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Sukkur 49 C, Khairpur 50, Shikarpur 49, Ghotki, 48 and Noshehroferzoe 49.