ISLAMABAD - Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 262,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 231,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1442.09 feet, which was 56.09 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 81,800 cusecs and outflow as 97,900 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1213.40 feet, which was 173.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 55,900 cusecs and 70,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 147,700, 112,100 and 31,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 60,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 14,500 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.