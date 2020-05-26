Share:

Islamabad-She stunned this week after revealing that she is ‘stronger and happier than ever’ after she secretly cancelled her wedding plans. And Kimberley Garner looked incredible as she showcased her svelte physique in a busty white crop top and matching leggings while getting some exercise in London. The former Made In Chelsea star, 29, appeared chilled as she parked up her Ferrari and went for an energetic jog around Kensington. Kimberley put on an eye-catching display in her bright white gym wear, which served to highlight her enviable figure. The star’s cleavage-baring crop top allowed her to showcased her taut midriff, while her skintight leggings displayed her slender pins. Kimberley teamed her sporty look with box-fresh white trainers, and carried a grey T-shirt and white cap in her hand as she walked.