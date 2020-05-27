Share:

Peshawar - Adviser to KP Chief Minister Ajmal Khan Wazir has said that on the instructions of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated with simplicity due to the corona epidemic. He, however, warned that if the epidemic escalates further in upcoming days, the government will be compelled to tighten the lockdown in the province.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference at Itla’a Cell Civil Secretariat Peshawar yesterday.

He said that they are deeply saddened by the Karachi plane crash and extend heartfelt condolences to deceased families.

He said that fighting on the frontline against the corona epidemic, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz tested positive for the corona virus.

He said that they have to defeat the corona epidemic in any case but at present, the measures taken by the government against the corona epidemic have to be followed.

He explained that even during the Eid days they remained engaged in the fight against corona for the sake of the people.

He said that the provincial government was keeping an eye on poverty and economy as well as defeating the corona epidemic.

Pointing towards the political opponents, he said that the people cannot be served while sitting in drawing rooms. He said that till date not a single political opponent could come out against the corona epidemic.

He said that in these circumstances, they have a leader like Imran Khan and under his able leadership they will defeat the corona epidemic.

Praising the courage of the KP Chief Secretary, he said that he had been working side by side with Chief Minister Mehmood Khan against the corona epidemic from the very beginning without caring for his life.

He said that the corona test of the chief secretary has come positive and he has quarantined himself in his house and expressed his determination to fulfil his responsibilities from his home.

He appealed to the media to fulfil their responsibilities and inform the people about the spread of this deadly epidemic. He said that all the tourist spots in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been closed for tourists

He said that all the provincial departments of were providing their services against the virus 24/7 within the government resources.

Earlier, Ajmal Khan Wazir visited Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC).

During a meeting with the Director (Medical) Hayatabad Medical Complex, Dr Shehzad Akbar briefed him on latest situation regarding Corona pandemic.

The Advisor to CM also met doctors, nurses, paramedics and others fighting on the front line against Corona virus.

He appreciated the role of doctors, nurses and paramedics in the battle against coronavirus, adding that purpose of the visit was to encourage efforts of the HMC medical staff.

The advisor inspected various wards and said he was visiting the facility on special directives of the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to express solidarity with all those fighting against coronavirus, especially Professor Dr Javed, who had embraced martyrdom while fighting Covid-19.

He said despite limited resources, KP’s health system did an exemplary job, adding, HMC became the first facility where doctors donated plasma. He informed that besides people from the medical profession, journalists have also donated plasma for the patient.

The advisor appealed to all those who have recovered to donate their plasma for the recovery of other patients so that the number of patients suffering from this disease in the hospitals could be reduced, adding that a setup was in place in HMC.

He informed that patients from across KP and Afghanistan were being treated in Peshawar hospitals. He said doctors, paramedics and other medical staff endangered their lives while taking care of patients who tested positive for Covid-19, adding, entire nation and especially KP residents should follow the guidelines issued by the government.

The advisor stated that the number of people with Covid-19 could increase if they would not follow SOPs, adding, influx of patients would create problems for the health workers.