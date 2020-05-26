Share:

There are millions of children who go missing every year worldwide. Most of these children belongs to poor families who can’t spend a lot of money on finding them. These missing children mostly stay on streets, footpaths or find a home at various orphanages. Orphanages which generally have limited resources available often struggle to give a good education and living standards for these children.

Children are the bright future of our country. There is a lot of (international) funding for infrastructure like roads, but when it comes to street children and shelter homes, the funding is not there or it is minimal. It is requested to you, the Government of Pakistan and INGOs to pay attention to the issue of street children in Pakistan so that this issue may controlled timely.

MALEEHA SHOAIB,

Rawalpindi.