Pakistani troops shot down an Indian spy quadcopter in the Rakhchikri Sector along Line of Control, the military's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The drone had intruded 650 metres on Pakistan’s side of the Line of Control, according to Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar.

Earlier, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh claimed that Islamabad was operating terrorist launch pads from its side of the Line of Control and had attempted to cross the border onto the Indian side. ​

This is the second time in a year that Pakistan has alleged that an Indian spy drone has violated its airspace. In March 2019, Pakistan claimed that one quadcopter ventured 150 meters into its airspace.

The situation in Kashmir has traditionally been strained due to conflicting sovereignty claims by India and Pakistan. Tensions escalated last August when the Indian government annulled Kashmir's special autonomous status.