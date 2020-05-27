Share:

MIRPURKHAS - The recent air crash and intense heat dampened the festivities of Eidul Fitr. Although, Eid congregations were held at open grounds, Eidgahs and mosques, still severe heat forced the people to mostly remain indoors. Similarly, owing to the lockdown children and women were deprived of going to the recreational parks. Besides that, heat coupled with supply of contaminated water led to increasing number of people visiting hospitals, complaining of gastro disorder. Hundreds of wheat bags recovered:

As part of the Food Department’s ongoing wheat procurement campaign, a team comprising department officials and police carried out a raid at the godown of Seth Jay Parkash at Digri- Tando Bago road and recovered hundreds of wheat bags.