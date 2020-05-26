Share:

islamabad - The police have taken stern action against those involved in one-wheeling, especially during the Eid days.

Sabzi Mandi police arrested three boys for one-wheeling and their bikes were taken into custody. Special traffic police squads were constituted to check traffic violations in the city. On the directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, SSP Traffic Farrukh Rashid had constituted special squads of traffic police in the capital city to curtail the traffic violations.

Besides already established checkpoints, more than 34 extra checkpoints were established to check the violations in the city and to ensure smooth flow of traffic. During the past three days, the police issued about 804 challans while 89 vehicles were impounded, out of which 85 were motor bikes, according to the police.

In May 2020, 35,330 challans have been issued and 1,522 vehicles were impounded, out of which 1,235 were motor bikes. The traffic police have requested the citizens to strictly follow and obey the traffic rules.