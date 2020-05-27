Share:

Abbottabad - Hazara police strictly enforced the ban for the entry of tourists at all tourist spots of the region and checking them at various check posts to avoid the further spread of Coronavirus.

Earlier, the district administrations of Abbottabad, Haripur and Mansehra had chalked out a comprehensive security and traffic plane for Eid-ul-Fitr and on the directives of provincial government banned the entry of tourists in tourist spots of the region including Nathiagali, Ayubia, Kalabagh, Harno, Thandyani, Shimla hill, Kaghan, Naran, Babusar Top, Khanpur dam, Bhutri dam and streams of Haripur while all hotels, resorts, guest houses and cafeterias remained close during the vacations.

In district Abbottabad, police have established 5 checkpoints at Karakoram Highway (KKH) with the cooperation of Haripur police at Chamba bridge, Motorway Muslim Abad check post, at Qalandar Abad interchange Mansehra and Abbottabad police jointly petrol, for Galyat check posts are established at, Thandyani chowk, Thai forest barrier, Kali Matti, Harno bridge and Barian where joint petrol would be conducted with Murree police to avoid the spread of the Coronavirus in the area.

Check posts were working from 8 am to 10 pm where members of Rescue 1122, district police, traffic warden police, ambulance and TMA staff were deputed. Only the residents of Galyat were allowed to visit the area while tourists were totally banned.

The commuters of Norther areas, Mansehra, Muzafarabad and Battagram were allowed to travel through Hazara motorway while the commuters of Galyat can travel by using Murree and Havelian interchanges.

People of Kohala, Beerot and Muzafarabad were allowed to use Murree expressway, while people of Sherwan circle, Lakhala, Pind Kargo Khan were permitted to use Havelian interchange via Beer Phohar.

Abbottabad police have requested masses to stay at homes during the vacations and avoid unnecessary travel, cooperate with administration and police.