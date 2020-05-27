Share:

KARACHI - Provincial Ministers Saeed Ghani, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Imtiaz Sheikh have said that the committee formed to probe the PIA plane crash is just a drama.

The heads of PIA and Civil Aviation should be removed immediately and an impartial commission of inquiry should be formed. The DNA tests of the bodies of martyrs who had not been identified so far had been completed and Insha Allah all the bodies would be handed over to their heirs within 10 days, they added.

They further said, the current situation of lockdown in Sindh would be maintained. However, the elites including Zafar Mirza, Punjab and KPK Chief Ministers were now talking about tightening the lockdown. What would the Prime Minister decided on the words of these elites? Yes, they were watching.

They went on saying, in PIA, the PPP did not recruit anyone in 2008 but regularized them. These recruitments took place during the tenure of Mama Musharraf. The Federal Government was fully responsible for the locust damage, as it did not spray in the desert in April despite promises. The Sindh government had released funds of Rs. 28 crore for locust heart spray. They expressed these views at a joint press conference at his camp office on Tuesday.

Provincial Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the DNA test samples of the families of all the martyrs had been taken to the Sindh Government’s own laboratory which was of international level and the results would start coming from tonight. In the next 10 days, the bodies of all the martyrs would be handed over to their heirs. “Immediately after this tragic accident, the Chief Minister of Sindh and members of the Sindh Cabinet rushed to the spot. We are also grateful to the Pakistan Army, Rangers, Police, District Administration and the people of the area for their prompt response,” he said. Rescue operations began. “We are also grateful to Edhi and Chhepa Welfare for taking the martyrs and wounded to hospitals,” he added.

Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani said that three women were working in houses during the tragedy and such news was being spread on social media that they were not receiving any help or treatment. “Within a few hours of the tragedy, I and Nasir Shah reached the Burns Ward of Civil Hospital Burns Ward to a passenger named Zubair who was injured in the plane. We were then told that three women had also been brought here, but we deliberately did not visit them as they were women but at the same time we had instructed the MS, the duty doctors present there and the health secretary to give full treatment to these women. After that Nasir Hussain Shah and Murtaza Wahab themselves met him on the second day of Eid and not only were they helped but also his family was told that if they wanted they could be treated in any private hospital wherever they wanted. We are ready Since then, I have spoken to the families of these women some time ago. They have expressed their satisfaction with the treatment in Burns Ward. He said that there was no truth in the news on such social media and it was being run only to mislead the people. We have also met the families of other victims of the plane crash, but we did not take the media with us, while some people went to their families for a media session and they themselves said that they were more concerned about them,” he said.

Saeed Ghani said that the Sindh government had shown utmost responsibility after this tragedy, but they had strong reservations about the committee formed by the Federal Government to investigate this tragedy. He said that since the tragedy, PIA Chief Arshad Malik had sometimes talked of birds crashing into the plane, sometimes blaming the expert and senior pilot for it. He further said that the said inquiry committee belonged to those working under the management of Arshad Malik and at present Arshad Malik was an example of dictatorship in PIA and his dictatorial decisions had caused great fear to those working there. “We demand the immediate formation of a new committee of inquiry, comprising representatives of Palia, international pilots, members of international civil aviation and Airbus, and the head of the PIA,” Ghani said. Arshad Malik and the head of civil aviation should be suspended so that they could not influence on this inquiry committee. “We hold Arshad Malik and the head of civil aviation fully responsible for the tragedy,” Ghani said. Therefore, there should be a clear and transparent inquiry into this tragedy.

To a question, he said that of course the investigation committee should also include the Sindh Building Control Authority, cantonment and aviation and they have no objection to that. In response to another question, Saeed Ghani said that Arshad Malik was conspiring to lay the wreckage of the entire tragedy on the head of the pilot, who was a senior pilot and even moments before the accident, his voice did not contain any panic.

While responding to a question, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the question of lockdown would remain but no curfew was being imposed. He said that the Prime Minister himself had said that the elite had imposed lockdown and today the people of the same elite in which Zafar Mirza, Chief Minister Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were once again talking about severe lockdown, now let the Prime Minister see for himself. Which elites were saying lockdown? “The corona virus epidemic is on the rise in Sindh, so our people are urged to be extremely careful and not leave their homes unnecessarily,” he said. He said that due to Ramadan and Eid, the people took undue advantage of the easing of lockdown and at present the situation was becoming alarming and if care was not taken then there could be serious health problems.

Asked about locust attacks in Sindh, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the Federal Government and Prime Minister Imran Khan himself were fully responsible for it. He said that a meeting was held on March 6 when the locusts were in the desert, in which Prime Minister Imran Khan himself and the Chief Minister of Sindh province were on a video conference, while other senior officials were also present. The Prime Minister was apprised of the situation and assured that aerial spraying would be started in these areas from April 1, but unfortunately this was not done and the locusts came out of the desert and reached the crops. The crops of Sindh and Punjab had been affected but no action was being taken at the federal level yet. However, the Sindh government had released special funds of Rs. 28 crore in view of lack of resources and current situation so that crops could be sprayed. To a question, he said that the Sindh government would fulfill its responsibility regarding locusts.