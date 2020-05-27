Share:

ISLAMABAD - The recently announced illegal Jammu and Kashmir domicile law has been challenged in Supreme Court of India. According to Kashmir Media Service, the founder and patron of J&K National Panthers Party Prof Bhim Singh has claimed that he has challenged the new domicile rules for Jammu and Kashmir and argued for the restoration of the state subject laws, statehood and special status which was changed on August 5, 2019.

A statement issued by Bhim Singh’s office in Jammu said, “Prof. Bhim Singh has challenged the latest Domicile Law, inducted forcibly by India to bypass permanent residents rules in J&K thus depriving the permanent residents of Jammu & Kashmir of their jobs and work in the government offices even in Class-IV, Class-III & Class-II jobs in the government in J&K.”

“Changing status of Jammu & Kashmir by the Govt. of India is unconstitutional that violates the letter and spirit of the Constitution of India. Jammu & Kashmir cannot be reduced to a Union Territory by Govt. of India”, he added.