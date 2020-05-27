Share:

LAHORE - Dr Ijaz Ahsan, renowned physician, columnist, and brother of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan passed away on Saturday. Dr Ahsan had an accomplished career as a physician. He graduated from King Edward Medical University (KEMU) in 1957, and he was the first Principal of Allama Iqbal Medical College in the late 70s, Principal of his alma matter, KEMU, in the 90s. He also served as the President of College of Physicians and Surgeons of Pakistan. Also, he was a columnist for Daily The Nation for a long time. Dr Ahsan authored a textbook on surgery and a second book on politics that was near completion before he passed away. Pakistan Peoples’ Party (Punjab) organised a special condolence reference for late Dr Ijazul Hassan, brother of PPP leader Aitezaz Ahsan, via video-link here on Monday. PPP Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira, General Secretary Ch Manzoor Ahmad and Aitezaz Ahsan participated in the reference and offered Fateha. Several party leaders and workers including Ch Aslam Gill, Malik Usman, Haji Azizur Rehman Chan, Allama Yusaf and others joined the link and prayed for the departed soul and said that services of the Dr Ijaz would be remembered for years.