HYDERABAD - On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Gada Hussain Soomro paid surprise visit at a hotel and sealed on violation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to avert COVID-19 spread.

The AC informed that during raid on a complaint, they found around 300 people sitting in Roopa Maari Restaurant and cafe in Qasimabad while the cafe administration was busy in served food in violation of the ban. They took action against the restaurant and cafe were sealed immediately, he said.

He said the restaurants were only allowed to receive takeaway or home delivery orders and could not serve the customers in their premises.