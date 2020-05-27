Share:

Bahawalpur - Rich tributes were paid to Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi, former ruler of the princely State of Bahawalpur on his 54th death anniversary in a seminar held at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob Vice Chancellor said that living nations always remember their heroes and follow their principles.

The nations which forget their heroes are lost and deviate from their destiny. Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi played a significant role in the making and strengthening of Pakistan.

He was a visionary leader and ex-state of Bahawalpur showed exemplary progress in terms of socio-economic development and advancement in the fields of education and health.

Syed Tabish Alvari , Prof Hameed Raza Siddiqui, Dr. Allama Muhammad Tahir and Dr. Aftab Hussain Gillani highlighted various achievements and reforms of Nawab of Bahawalpur, making his State a welfare State in the region.

Nawab Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi was the last ruler of Bahawalpur State.

He was born in September, 1904 and died in May 1967. He became the Nawab of Bahawalpur State at the age of three and ruled Bahawalpur till 1955.

He gifted the most expensive Rolls-Royce car to Quaid-e-Azam.

The State that was called the “Land of Gardens” because of the Sutlej Valley Project and the Sub-Continent’s best canal system.

It was the only State in the Sub-Continent whose official language was Urdu and the religion was Islam. Nawab Sadiq worked hard to promote free education and free health for the people of the State.