Government of Sindh has rejected investigation formed by federal government to probe Karachi plane crash and demanded removal of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakistan International Airlines and head of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

Saeed Ghani, while addressing a press conference with other provincial ministers, said that a dictatorship has been established within the PIA as those who raise their voice have been silenced by the administration.

Sindh minister Nasir Hussain said the DNA tests carried out in forensic laboratory of Karachi University take some time, expressing the hope that all tests will be completed in 10 days. He also assured that no negligence is being committed in treatment of the injured.

97 people were killed while two passengers survived when a PIA flight coming from Lahore to Karachi crashed in the Model Colony in Malir area near Jinnah International Airport in Karachi.