LAHORE - National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif while expressing alarm over the increasing number of deaths and infections by the new coronavirus, has said had there been a comprehensive strategy before imposition and lifting of the lockdown, the disease would not have spread this aggressively across the country. In a statement on Tuesday, Shehbaz demanded making details of the testing data public. He also asked the government to share details of the strategy to stop the spread of the virus.

The PML-N president said there was no time to waste and clear priorities based on the developing situation must be established to minimise the damage by the disease. Repenting, expressing helplessness and calling a problem undeniable fate are not a policy, he stressed. He said with a meticulous strategy the damage can be minimised.

He appealed to the nation to religiously abide by the precautions because matters are fast getting out of hand. He demanded that an emergency meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) must be called to assess the latest situation and a fresh strategy should be formulated based on the learnings.