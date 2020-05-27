Share:

LAHORE - Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Tuesday took notice of Pattoki train-car accident in which four persons were killed. According to Railways spokesman, the minister had ordered inquiry into the accident and sought a report from chief executive officer Railways in this regard. The spokesman further said that a team headed by Deputy Divisional Superintendent Railways reached the spot after notice by the high-ups and collected evidence. He said that a case had been registered against three persons involved in the incident whereas the team also got arrested the gateman present on the crossing at the time of accident. He said that the team also visited the residence of the victims and assured justice to the heirs. It is pertinent to mention here that four members of the same family including two women were killed when their car collided with a train at railways crossing in Habibabad area of Pattoki on Tuesday.