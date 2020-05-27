Share:

Information Minister Shibli Faraz has welcomed the UN Secretary General statement in which he declared countering Islamophobia as his top priority.

In a tweet on Wednesday, he said it is also triumph of our stance.

He said linking coronavirus with Muslims reflects the BJP’s mindset based on hatred.

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل کااسلاموفوبیا کے تدارک کو اولین ترجیح قرار دینے کا خیر مقدم کرتے ہیں۔یہ خوش آئند اور ہمارےموقف کی جیت ہے۔کورونا کومسلمانوں کےساتھ منسوب کرنا نفرت پر مبنی بی جے پی سوچ کی عکاسی ہے۔بھارت میں مسلمانوں کے خلاف انتہاء پسندانہ رویہ انسانی حقوق کی پامالی ہے۔ — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) May 27, 2020

Shibli Faraz said India’s extremist posture against the Muslim population is violation of human rights.