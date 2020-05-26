Share:

Rawalpindi-A six-year-old girl is battling for life in a hospital after sustaining a fatal cut on her neck by a string during a ride on motorcycle with her relative on Murree Road.

The victim girl has been identified as Hania Bilal. The incident took place in the limits of Police Station Waris Khan. According to details, a six-year-oldgirl Hania Bilal was travelling on a motorcycle with her relative at Committee Chowk on Murree Road when a stray chemical coated twine fell on her causing a deep cut on her neck. The girl was moved to hospital for medical treatment. They said despite a ban on kite flying and use of metal coated twine, the citizens are flying kites in the area. “The condition of girl is not stable and the doctors are trying to save her life,” said a doctor in the hospital.

Meanwhile, Station House Officer PS Waris Khan Sub Inspector (SI) Ghazanfar Abbas visited the hospital and enquired about the health of the injured girl.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal Division Rai Mazhar, while talking to media men, confirmed the stray twine slit the throat of girl while travelling on a motorcycle. He said girl was hospitalised for medical treatment. He said police have been launching crackdown against the kite dealers and flyers across the division.

“We have already held scores of kite dealers and flyers and registered cases against them,” he said.

“Kite flying is a dangerous game which poses horrific threats to human lives. Police will dealwith the kite flyers/dealers with an iron hand,” stated City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas.

He said police are utilising all the available resources to stop kite flying in the city and to ensure ban imposed by Punjab government on kite flying. CPO also sought report from SP Rawal Division about the incident.