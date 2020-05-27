ISLAMABAD - PM-formed Think Tank mulled various proposals including digital account offer to overseas Pakistanis, enhancement of temporary relief facilities and reduction of NADRA fees in data verification process.
A special meeting of the PM-formed Think Tank was held here during the Eid holidays with Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance & Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in the chair. All other members of the high-level group also participated in the meeting while Governor State Bank of Pakistan joined the proceedings on special invitation.
During the meeting, the work done by Finance & Banking Committee remained under primary focus apart from the feedback from Committee on Social Safety Nets. Sultan Ali Allana presented the joint work of Committee on Banks and Financial Institutions to improve liquidity and credit for individuals and businesses. The emphasis remained on Digital Account Offering for overseas Pakistanis, with reference to its objectives, key processes, product features as well as key regulatory and administrative challenges.
Shoukat Tarin and Sultan Ali Allana jointly shared other proposals too, including suggestions on enhancement of temporary relief facilities, expanding lending to SMEs and enabling demand growth through expanding consumer lending and encouraging housing finance.
Dr. Ishrat Husain briefed about the need for due diligence with reference to potentially adverse effects of the new scheme on existing remittances/ products, FATF concerns and harmonization of all initiatives aimed at promotion of digital economy. The experience of Pakistan Banao Certificate needs to be kept as benchmark to plug potential loopholes while offering new product.
Adviser Finance stressed on the need for demand trials in pursuit of developing target market. The proposal by Arif Habib for reduction of NADRA fees in data verification process got particular endorsement from other members, as this wholly public-owned entity should not keep profit as primary motive in its operations.
The SBP governor appreciated various recommendations of the committee on improving liquidity for individuals and businesses and shared that SBP, in collaboration with MOF and CDNS had been in final phase of launching a saving product for overseas Pakistanis, in partnership with banks and CDNS, where lot of back-end work had already been sorted out.
Dr Ishrat Husain and other participants raised concerns about the level of automation and digitisation within CDNS and stressed for the need of combining of SBP’s and Committee’s proposals to offer more robust and legally compliant solution.
Shoukat Tarin briefed that multiple consultative sessions of committee had been held with Naya Pakistan Housing Authority and other stakeholders, on shaping recommendations for boosting investments in housing sector and promotion of multiple financing options.