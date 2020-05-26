Share:

Islamabad-Tiger King favorite John Reinke has teased a second season of the Netflix hit as he claims producers have ‘hundreds of hours of unused footage’.

The right-hand man to documentary subject Joe Exotic, 54, won praise for his frank attitude and candid interviews in the show, which followed the controversial workings of the GW Zoo and its wild cat collection. After the roaring success of the series, he has now revealed producers have enough to create a second series based on the footage.

The acclaimed documentary from Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin focused on Oklahoma zookeeper Joe, 57. Joe was sentenced this past January to a 22-year prison stint in Oklahoma in connection with a 2017 murder-for-hire plot of his business archival Carole Baskin; and numerous wildlife law violations.