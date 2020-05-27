Share:

ISLAMABAD - The United States has announced a new $6 million contribution to fight the coronavirus pandemic for Pakistan.

US Ambassador to Pakistan Paul Jones made the announcement in a video message. Jones said that the contribution was aimed to strengthen “Pakistan’s response by expanding training for healthcare workers who take care of patients in hospitals with severe cases of coronavirus; preventing the spread of coronavirus in healthcare facilities; and providing a fourth mobile lab to test and treat Pakistanis living in virus hotspots.”

He added; “The US government has now committed a total of $21 million since it declared Pakistan a priority country for coronavirus response.” The Ambassador also thanked Pakistan for its recent delivery of medical supplies to the United States as a gesture of friendship and partnership between the two countries. Yesterday, Pakistan confirmed 30 more deaths from novel coronavirus in one day as the nationwide tally of fatalities jumped to 1,197 and positive cases surged to 57,705.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center, 1,356 persons had been tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Until now 20,654 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 22,934 in Sindh, 8,080 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 3,468 in Balochistan, 1,728 in Islamabad, 630 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 211 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 490,908 coronavirus tests and 7,252 in last 24 hours. At least 18,314 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas many are in critical condition. Ambassador Paul Jones also wished Eid Mubarak to all Pakistanis celebrating the holiday.

“I would like to congratulate Pakistanis on the completion of Ramazan – on behalf of all of us at the US Mission to Pakistan. We admire those who fasted and helped others during Ramazan,” said the US Ambassador.