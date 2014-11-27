RAWALPINDI- Warden Officers have caught three female pick picketers and handed them over to New Town police station.
The three wardens were on duty at Faizabad when two passengers of a wagon, namely Zarmeen and Afarat, told the wardens that three female pick pockets had tried to rob them of Rs 25000 from their pocket. The police arrested the three women and registered a case against them.
RAWALPINDI- Warden Officers have caught three female pick picketers and handed them over to New Town police station.