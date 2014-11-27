ISLAMABAD - Afghanistan is making a major foreign policy shift towards Pakistan under the leadership of President Ashraf Ghani as Kabul considers Islamabad’s positive role could be more significant in establishing durable peace in the region, Senator Arifullah Pashtoon, Chairman Foreign Afghan Relations Committee Senate of Afghanistan, has said.

While exclusively talking to The Nation here Wednesday, Senator Pashtoon, who is currently on a visit to Pakistan, said that Ashraf Ghani was very keen to bring the Afghan Taliban back to political mainstream.

He termed Ghani’s recent visit to Pakistan a very important step towards developing better bilateral relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan. He said that regular mutual visits of high officials of Pakistan and Afghanistan after new government took charge in Afghanistan was a good omen. “We warmly welcomed President Mamnoon Hussain, Sirtaj Aziz and Army Chief General Raheel Sharif in Afghanistan.”

He said that the Afghan President and leading tribal elders were well aware that Afghanistan cannot achieve the set targets and cannot step forward for bright future without developing strong relationship with Pakistan.

“We hope Pakistan will play an important role in the economic development of Afghanistan. We have been looking forward to increase bilateral trade with Pakistan,” he said.

Pashtoon assured that the present government would not allow any country to fight its proxy war in Afghanistan. “President Ghani, during his speech on SAARC forum, has reiterated that Afghanistan will not allow any country to use its land against any other country.”

Arifullah Pahstoon said he met with Ashraf Ghani after his visit to Pakistan early this month. “He told me that his visit to Pakistan was successful as its leadership had offered him their full support.”

He appreciated the Barak Obama decision regarding US troops presence in Afghanistan adding their country needs help and assistance of US and European countries. “Afghanistan needs new projects for youth in different areas including health, quality education and sports. It needs a lot of resources and expertise. We want to engage our youth which is the only way to keep them away from extremists and terrorists.”

Pashtoon admitted that Indian lobby was strong in Afghanistan during former president Krazai’s government as he (Karzai) was working under the influence of Americans and he could not make decisions independently.

“Ashraf Ghani has different ideas and he will reduce Indian influence in Afghanistan society,” he said.

Senator Arifullah said that Ghani had spent several years in World Bank Headquarters and made economic policies for different countries including Iran, Bangladesh, India and Pakistan. “He is aware of Pakistan’s economic strength and realizes that without Pakistan it will not be easy to forward his economic agenda in Afghanistan and in the region.”

He said that the Afghan government had been keeping a close eye on the ongoing operation Zarb-a-Azb in Waziristan. “Afghanistan hopes that the operation will be a success. The trade route through Waziristan is the only viable route between Pakistan and Afghanistan and peace in the area will open up new opportunities of trade for both sides.”

Senator Pashtoon asked both the countries to sign MoUs between top level universities of both sides. “Pakistani Higher Education Commission should enhance the scholarships for Afghan students from 1600 to 5000. Indian universities have been providing scholarships to more than 2000 Afghan students annually.”