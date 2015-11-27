LAHORE - A 60-yea-old man was burnt alive while his five family members sustained burns when a huge fire erupted in their house in Johar Town early yesterday.

Firefighters said the blaze broke out after a gas-cylinder exploded in the kitchen. Factory worker Ghulam Nabi died on the spot while his wife and four children were rushed to hospital with serious burns.

The injured were identified as Naseem Bibi, 50, Qaim Ali, 16, Saddam Ali, 12, Tayyaba, 10, and Laiba 8. Further investigation was underway.