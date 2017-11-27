ISLAMABAD : Law Minister Zahid Hamid on Sunday released a video message on social media to assure the people that he believes in the finality of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), a day after his family house was attacked in Punjab.

In the video, the minister read out the oath that election candidates must take under the constitution.

After reading the oath, the minister said: "This is the oath that is part of the law. And you all know that constitution of Pakistan declares Qadianis, Ahmadis and Lahori Group as non-Muslims.

“I further want to state I love Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) from the depth of my heart. I am an Ashiq-e-Rasool and my family and I are prepared to lay down our lives for the honour and sanctity of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)."