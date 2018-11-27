Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has given directions to the Local Government Department to computerize all local bodies offices in Punjab before commencement of the new local bodies system in the province.

As per details, in the first phase, 30 municipal corporations would be computerized. He also announced developing a financial audit model apart from internal audit that there would be third party evaluation of accounts every two years in local bodies offices. He made these announcements while presiding over a high level meeting here on Monday. Aleem Khan ordered training of employees and introduction of online tab system in minimum possible time. He said that induction of computerization would directly help monitor day to day working of local body institutions in Punjab and minimize corruption.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that the political struggle of Prime Minister Imran Khan was based upon elimination of corruption and fool proof arrangements are being assured also in the upcoming local bodies set up that there would be no pilferage of funds as well.

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan directed the senior officers of Local Bodies Department to chalk out plan for the whole department throughoAut Punjab and complete such working which can help in eradicating such loop holes which may damage the performance of the new institutions.

In the meeting, Secretary Local Bodies Punjab Captain (r) Saif Anjum in his briefing told that in the first phase 30 municipal corporations would be included for computerization and their staff would be given training as well while in total 229 MCs will be entertained.

He told that in Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan and Rawalpindi arrangements will be made for on job training of the employees while our trainers will visit every office as well. The meeting was told that after induction of computerization senior officers would be able to get access to daily working of any office and check it for monitoring purpose.