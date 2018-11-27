Share:

GUJRANWALA - The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) retrieved 12-kanal of school land from the land grabbers, and also got registered cases against the accused here the other day.

ACE Regional Director Fareed Ahmed told the media that a citizen gave an application to the ACE that land mafia, with the collusion of Education Department officers, had occupied 12-kanal land of Govt Girls High School, Mandi Bahauddin.

During enquiry, it was proved that the land grabbers including Iftikhar Ahmed, Ziaullah, Safdar Hussain, Ghulam Rasool, Ghulam Qadir, Ahmed Yar, Aslam, Pervez Akhtar, Hussain, and Qaisar had occupied the school land worth millions of rupees.

After an approval from the higher authorities, ACE Gujrat deputy director retrieved the land, and registered cases against the accused.