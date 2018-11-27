Share:

KARACH - Law enforcement agencies claimed to have arrested over 30 accused persons including a notorious target killer and busted gang of motorbikes lifter here on Monday.

Bahadurabad police claimed to have arrested a target killer involved in the killing of seven persons including a police DSP and inspector while recovered weapons from his possession. Police claimed to have arrested Ashiq Elahi aka Danish in a raid conducted in Bahadurabad area while recovered weapons from his possession.

Police said that the accused persons wanted to the police in at least seven cases of target killing including the murder of DSP Nawaz Ranjha and Inspector Nasirul Hassan. Police said that during the course of investigation accused confessed to have killed seven people including police officers on the directives of party high ups.

Police said that the accused affiliated with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London. Police said that the accused was nominated in the FIRs of murder went into hiding since Karachi operation began and recently get back into the locality.

On the other side, Anti Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) claimed to have busted a motorbike lifter gang recovered over a dozen motorbikes from their possession. ACLC team on a tip off arrested four gunmen from Gulshan-e-Mymar locality while recovered weapons from their possession.

Police said that the culprits arrested were including Habibullah, Abdullah Khan, Waheed Sheikh and Kamran Ali aka Langra. Police said that the Kamran was a habitual criminal have had arrested nine times earlier while released on bail. Police said that the accused persons used to snatch and stolen motorbikes from different areas of the city and sold out the motorbikes in Balochistan.

Police said that the gang of motorbike lifter have had sold out hundreds of motorbikes to a man Hambo in Balochistan. The accused persons used to snatch and steal motorbikes from different areas of the city including Gulistan-e-Juhar, Baldia Town, FB Area, North Nazimabad, Orangi Town and other localities.

Police said that during the course of investigation culprits revealed that they used to sale China motorbike against the rupees 8,000 to 10,000 while earned 25,000 to 30,000 against the 125 motorbikes.

Furthermore, law enforcement agencies claimed to have arrested at least 26 accused persons in various raids and operation carried out in different parts of the city. Rangers Sindh claimed to have arrested four accused persons in raids conducted in Mubina Town.

The accused persons arrested were including Irfan, Feroz, Abdul Jabbar and Dildar while recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession. Rangers said that the accused persons were wanted to the police in various criminal cases including street crimes and other criminal activities.

On the other side Bahadurabad police claimed to have arrested an accused namely Aqeel aka Silencer while recovered weapons from his possession. Police said that that the accused person managed to flee during encounter took place in Nabi Bux area couple of days ago but his accomplice Abdullah killed during exchange of fire.

The accused confessed his involvement in various cases of street crimes. Shah Faisal Colony police claimed to have arrested two bandits including Munib Iqbal and Jamal Shah. The accused persons wanted to the police in various criminal activates and recently shot injured a young boy Syed Raza over robbery resistance in Shah Faisal area.

Ibrahim Hyderi police claimed to have arrested an accused Abdullah while recovered weapons from his possession. Docks police claimed to have arrested eight gamblers including woman drug paddler. The accused persons arrested were including Mustafi, Abdul Ghaffar, Anwar, Haroon, Iqbal, Ameen, Sardar, Riaz and Yousaf. While recovered stuff used in gambling and narcotics from their possession.

Meanwhile, police found a slaughter body of a young boy from Nusrat Bhutto Colony within the remits of Mangopir police station. Police said that the ambulance driver took a young man seriously wounded to Abbasi Shaheed hospital where he succumbed to injures.

The driver o of the welfare organisation in his statement to the police revealed that 20 years old victim was lying in a pool of blood at a house located in Nusrat Bhutto Colony where two women were also present when rescuers were rushed to rescue the victim.

Police said that the rescuer took the victim to hospital but women were managed to escape. Police has running after the women to ascertain the motive behind the murder while shifted the body to morgue for identification after autopsy at hospital.