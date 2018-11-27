Share:

KARACHI - As many 630 community midwives are getting training in 26 institutions across the province and after the completion of their training they will be a good assets in providing better health care facilities to the people of Sindh.

This was informed in a meeting of the National Maternal Neonatal and Child Health (MNCH) Programme Sindh, chaired by Provincial Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho here in her office on Monday.

Dr Ashiq Hussain Shah, Monitoring and Evaluation Officer of MNCH and Dr Syed Khalid Bukhari, Programme Director of MNCH also attended the meeting. The minister asked them to move summary to Sindh chief minister to clear liabilities of the MNCH and use money in transparent way.

She stressed upon them to focus on the training of community midwives because they had key role in communities for providing better health care facilities and awareness. Dr Azra added that Sindh government has focused on health care facilities and has taken many initiatives to improve them.

In the meeting the officers of the MNCH discussed with the minister health regarding their issues while she assured them that their right issues would be addressed accordingly.