LAHORE - Renowned journalist Ajmal Khan Niazi’s mother passed away on Monday. She was laid to rest at her family graveyard.

People from all walks of life shared grief with Dr Ajmal. Those who expressed condolences are Prime Minister Imran Khan, Federal Information Minister Fawad Ch, ex-PM Nawaz Sharif, Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali, Ch Shujaat Hussain, Prof AR Khalid, Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, ex-CM Shehbaz Sharif, Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, Fazur Rehman, JI chief Sirajul Haq and Altaf Hassan Qureshi.