ISLAMABAD - Renowned lawyer Advocate Akram Sheikh on Monday said that his all bank accounts have been frozen due to “pleading case of disqualification of Imran Khan and prosecuting former military ruler Pervez Musharraf in high treason case”.

He threatened that he will expose Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led Federal govt on international forum in case the harassment through different tactics will not stop.

He said that without any prior notice, his bank accounts have been frozen on the pretext of failing to pay advance tax.

Advocate Akram Sheikh has been asked to pay advance tax to the tune of Rs 11.2 million.

Akram Sheikh said that his advance tax is Rs 5 million.

He said that he has paid Rs 6 million as advance tax but accounts have been frozen without determination of advance tax money after paying Rs 5 million.

“I have been paying taxes for the last 43 years and last time I paid Rs 13.8 million as tax but now my accounts have been frozen on the direction of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in order to restrain me from paying taxes and declaring me as a defaulter,” said Advocate Sheikh in a Press conference at the Supreme Court building.

He accused the FBR of doing this with the consent of government in order to harass him.

“I sent a cheque to cash it but came to know that my account has been frozen,” said Advocate Sheikh,adding,the FBR has sent notices to the banks where the accounts are opened.

“A private bank asked me if I have any stay order from the court on FBR’s notice ,otherwise, the account is being frozen,” said Advocate Sheikh.

Advocate Sheikh had pleaded the petitions of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi seeking disqualification of Imran Khan and PTI’s former General Secretary Jahangir Tareen. Subsequently, the Supreme Court had disqualified Jahangir Tareen, the aide of Imran Khan from being Member of Parliament on account of his non-sagacity and dishonesty.

“As the PTI came into power, different foreign diplomats suggested me to move abroad for some time stating now Pakistan will not be a smooth sailing for me but my love for the country does not let me move abroad,” said Advocate Akram Sheikh.

He also said that he has continuously been asked to leave the country soon after the PTI came into government and the government also took back his two guards despite life threats.

“Neither had it happened to me in Martial Law regimes nor it ever happened in PPP tenure despite I pleaded many cases against them,” he said.

“This is victimisation and interference in my right to independently practice. There is United Nations Covenant on Civil and Political Rights 1965 to which Pakistan is signatory,” he further hinted at approaching international forum.

“I cannot even pay salaries to my employees,” he said, adding, that he will raise voice against oppression on United Nations and international forums.

In Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) tenure, Advocate Sheikh was appointed as prosecutor in high treason case against former military ruler Pervez Musharraf.

However, during the caretaker government he stepped down as prosecutor.

Advocate Sheikh said that he stepped down because portfolio of Interior Ministry is with Prime Minister Imran Khan and Musharraf’s counsel Farogh Naseem is now the Law Minister. “I could not prosecute the case due to the conflict of interest,” said Advocate Sheikh.

However, after the former military ruler Musharraf’s statement that former COAS Raheel Sharif helped him in absconding, Advocate Sheikh also made revelation conceding that military establishment had approached him to restrain the then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from going against Musharraf.

“My understanding was that all including the institutions of national security were on same page in proceeding the high treason case against Musharraf. When the case was in preparation stage, a military official conveyed the message of former DG Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Zaheer Ul Islam,” revealed Advocate Sheikh.

“I told Nawaz Sharif to create environment of harmony among institutions but Nawaz Sharif in response asked if I am willing to continue with the case as a prosecutor,” Advocate Sheikh, added, further responding to Nawaz Sharif, “I will take the matter to its logical conclusion but Nawaz Sharif could not materialise his promise of bringing Mushrraf in court.”

To a query regarding the fee from Mansoor Ijaz, the complainant against former US envoy Hussain Haqqani in famous Memogate Scandal, Advocate Sheikh added that he has not received those $0.5 million.

However, he said that : “those persons of national security institutions, who are now retired became guarantor on behalf of the institution for Mansoor Ijaz.” He added, “I still have that promissory note.”

“But when I became prosecutor in Musharraf case, they conveyed message refusing to pay the amount,” said Advocate Sheikh ,adding, “I could file the case in US courts but my love with Pakistan and conscience does not allow me to take such step and I am ready to bear financial loss but I will not compromise on dignity of my country’s institution before another country.”