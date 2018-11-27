Share:

LAHORE - A delegation of students of Al-Azhar University, Cairo, Egypt visited Bazm-e-Iqbal (Punjab Iqbal Academy) the other day. Bazm-e-Iqbal Director Riaz Ahmed Chaudhry welcomed the delegation and presented books on the mission and poetry of Iqbal to members of the delegation. Chaudhry briefed the delegation about Allama Iqbal’s famous address in 1930 in which he gave the idea of an independent Muslim state in India. He told the delegation that Allama Iqbal invited Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Jinnah from England to lead Muslims. Quaid-e-Azam addressed the biggest ever congregation of Muslims at Minto Park in March 1940 where a historic resolution was adopted for creation of an independent Muslim state in India.

The delegation headed by Dr Noha also visited Majlis Taraq-i-Adab, Nazaria Pakistan Trust and Quaid-e-Azam Library. Dr Aisha, protocol officer at the ministry of education, Islamabad, accompanied the delegation.