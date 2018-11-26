Share:

LAHORE-Alkaram studio is known for its exceptional quality and eclectic designs. The brand proudly announced the opening of its new outlet in DHA Y Block. The new store clearly communicates the essence of ‘Alkaram’ and reflects radiance, joy, cosmopolitan nature and optimism of the brand.

The brand ambassador and the very talented Pakistani actress, Ayeza Khan who has been associated with the brand since the beginning of the year gave a warm welcome to all the people who stepped in. The event was graced by socialites, influencers and media fraternity from Lahore.

Alkaram launched its first studio in 2011 after serving the industry for over 3 decades and is one of Pakistan’s exquisite and affordable clothing and lifestyle brands.

From textures and clothing for Men, Women and Kids, to Home Textiles and home-product needs, Alkaram studio has been catering to all age groups and both genders with its distinctive line of offerings.

Building on the strength of Alkaram Textiles, the concept was created for customers to experience the depth, range and creativity of the brand product portfolio.

Alkaram studio is a perfect haven for aesthetically-inclined women, who can bring their style language to life with fashion fabrics, ready-to-wear lines and stunning accessories from our stores.