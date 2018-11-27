Share:

LAHORE - PTI’s MNA Malik Amir Dogar has announced to contest Pakistan Football Federation president election.

Speaking at the press conference held here on Monday, Amir Dogar said: “I myself is a footballer and my family especially my father Malik Salahuddin Dogar has great contribution for Pakistan football. I want to continue this legacy and want to promote this game at grassroots level. I am keen to bring revolution in Pakistan football.”

Punjab Football Association (PFA) President Sardar Naveed Haider Khan said that he has great plans to take Pakistan football to new heights. “I have discussed all these plans with current PFF president Faisal Saleh Hayat, who is not ready to implement my good suggestions, so I have decided to support Malik Amir Dogar , who is keen to implement those plans, which will certainly prove very fruitful for players, officials and Pakistan football.”

Naveed said that he was in contact with all the stakeholders, seeking their support in the elections.“I am in touch with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Football Association, departments and all other stakeholders and hopefully, everyone will see a change in the next elections,” he added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) spokesman clarifying the PFF president eligibility criteria said that according PFF Constitution’s Article 38-4, a candidate for the office of the President PFF shall have played an active role as member PFF Congress, Member PFF Executive Committee, PFF Elected Official, AFC, FIFA for at least 2 of the preceding last 5 years before being proposed as a candidate.

He also clarified that according to article 90-h(1), the bodies of districts, provinces, regions and federation, once duly elected, cannot be changed till the conduct of new elections after the expiry of constitutional tenure of 4 years, except where a member has been removed through a vote of no-confidence motion as per article 36, who will be replaced by the Congress concerned from suitable and eligible candidate as per PFF Constitution.

It is worth mentioning here that out of 37 members of Punjab Football Association (PFA), only two were present during the press conference, which shows that Sardar Naveed has been losing confidence of even his PFA family, who are holding a press conference today (Tuesday) here at 2:45pm to announce some important things regarding upcoming PFF elections.