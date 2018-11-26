Share:

Rawalpindi-A gang of 15 armed dacoits launched a massive looting spree in Muslim Town on Monday morning by looting cash and mobile phones and snatching motorcycles from the road users, official sources informed The Nation on Monday.

The dacoits managed to escape from the scene while the traders staged a protest demonstration against police. The incident took place within limit of Police Station (PS) Sadiqabad, they said.

Heavy contingent of police rushed to the area and negotiated with the protestors.

According to sources, a gang of 15 dacoits carrying weapons in their hands stormed into shops located at Noora Road, Abdullah Masjid Street, Qadeer Road, Trolley Ada and Khan Clinic and snatched cash, mobile phones and other valuables from shopkeepers, the consumers and other passerby. The dacoits also targeted the motorcyclists by snatching bikes, mobile phones and cash from them, sources said. The dacoits fled after looting scores of people without being arrested by police or Dolphin Force, they said.

Sadiqabad police reached the spot and recorded the statements of victims and eyewitnesses. The traders protested by blocking road for traffic.

SI Imran Haider Kazmi, police spokesman, when contacted, confirmed the incident. He said police have registered case against the dacoits and began investigation.

On the other hand, police produced scores of detained leaders and activists of Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan before courts here. The TLP workers were held by police during crackdown ordered by IG Punjab to sabotage the call protest given by TLP Chief Allama Khadim Rizvi at Faizabad Interchange on November 25.

The judges and duty magistrates have sent all the TLP workers and leaders to Adiala Jail for 30 days.

Some 67 TLP detainees were produced by officials of Police Stations City and Civil Line before area magistrates who were sent to jail. Earlier, police arrested some 466 TLP workers and leaders from Rawalpindi during clampdown. Similarly, 64 arrests were made in Attock and 84 were held from Jhelum while 12 were detained from Chakwal.