LONDON:- Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali is returning to Somerset as an overseas player for the 2019 season, the club announced on Monday. The 33-year-old, currently playing in the second Test against New Zealand in Dubai, will be available for the entire County Championship and Royal London One-Day Cup campaigns in his second spell at Taunton. Azhar will not play for Pakistan at next year's World Cup in England and Wales, having retired from one-day internationals, making him available for the whole summer.