Lahore (PR) - BankIslami announced that its payment system had been successfully restored and running absolutely secured.

All of the bank’s services can now be accessed and operated as usual including other banks’ ATMs, Internet banking and Mobile App. Thus, our customers can now access all other banks’ ATMs for Cash Withdrawal and Bank Islami’s nationwide ATM network for Funds Transfer (including IBFT), utility and other bill payments. Cash withdrawal via Biometric is available as well. However, its POS (Point of Sales) services will be restored soon. At Bank Islami, customers’ safety holds utmost priority; hence we used all our avenues to ensure that none of our valued customers suffer any loss whatsoever. Meanwhile, our teams have been in continuous correspondence with our customers and keeping them well informed of the situation all the way through.