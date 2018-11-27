Share:

LAHORE - An e-book ‘A Beginner’s Guide to House Job – Surgical Unit 1’ written by Dr Ayesha Mughees has gained popularity on a German online book website. The book is for doctors in the field of radiology and it explains how to take history of patients to get their CT scans, MRIs, Fluoroscopy, Mammogram, Barium Meal, and Ultrasound and X-rays. International platform bookrix.com BookRix is a free self-publishing platform that offers e-book distribution services to independent writers.

She is also an author of ‘Risque’ a fiction novel on negative behaviour of people. “I wanted to write and published an e-book for doctors in the field of surgery who had little understanding of how to perform house job duties. My book is fourth most read e-book on this website,” Dr Ayesha said.