LOS ANGELES-Cheryl was grateful for her fans’ support as she performed at Manchester Arena on Sunday night.

The former Girls Aloud singer has had to deal with her share of backlash from critics, after both a lukewarm response to comeback single ‘Love Made Me Do It’ and a controversial performance on ‘The X Factor’.

However, Cheryl made a defiant return as she delivered a well received show in Manchester at the Hits Radio Live event over the weekend.

Taking to Twitter after the concert, she tweeted: ‘’I [love] Manchester!’’

When fans heaped praise on her for the performance, the 35-year-old star shared a heart emoji and replied: ‘’Means the world to me’’

Kicking off her set with ‘Call My Name’, Cheryl reminded the audience of her chart-topping credentials.

She belted out hit singles ‘Crazy Stupid Love ‘ and ‘Fight For This Love’, before taking on her newest track despite recent criticism. The show came after Cheryl admitted she will ‘’move on’’ with her life if her musical comeback is a flop.

The singer - whose son Bear was born in March last year - revealed that motherhood has transformed her outlook on life, meaning she now measures her success by happiness rather than by record sales.

Asked about single ‘Love Made Me Do It’, Cheryl recently said: ‘’If it goes in at 80, it’s time for me to move on with my life. I’m not going to jump around working hard and spending time away from my son for that.’’