Share:

KARACHI - Consulate General of China in Karachi Wang Yu on Monday said that the government of China will continue coordination with the Sindh police .

This he said during his visit to the Central Police Office after the failed attack on the Chinese Consulate in Karachi on Friday morning that claimed the lives of two policemen and two visa applicants including a father and his son. However, the security forces had killed all the three attackers in an exchange of fire continued an hour.

IGP Sindh Dr Syed Kaleem Imam welcomed the Chinese envoys and also briefed them about the security measures taken by the Sindh police for the Chinese nationals, experts and other staff associated with different projects across the province. Chinese CG also expressed his sorrow grieves over the martyrdom of the policemen during an attack and also paid thanks to the Sindh police on behalf of the government of China for extraordinary security arrangements. “The government of China will continue its coordination with the Sindh police ,” CG said on the occasion.