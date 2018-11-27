Share:

Lahore (PR) - The Security & Management Services (Pvt) Ltd (SMS) guards deployed inside the visa section of Chinese Consulate in Karachi played a significant role in securing the lives of at least 12 employees in a recent terror attack on the consulate building.

Its management said that hearing the firing, they proactively informed the 15 Police and called 5-6 visa applicants inside VISA Section from the compound. They judged the situation as terrorists were marching and firing towards the gate, they transferred the audience to the washroom and blocked the gate from inside by placing table/chairs and helped staff remained calm.

The SMS management remained in constant touch with both the Chinese officials and the guard force till the situation got clear and all staff remained safe.