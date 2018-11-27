Share:

Leading religious scholars have denounced ‘politics’ in the name of finality of prophethood and use of abusive language against state institutions. Addressing ‘Seerat-e-Rehmatu-ul-Aalameen’ here on Monday, the clerics from all schools of Islamic thought said that creating anarchy in the country in the name of ‘blasphemy’ and ‘Islam’ was neither a service to the religion nor Pakistan. Killing of innocents and blocking roads and spreading unrest, they said, was strictly against the teachings of Islam. Pakistan Ulema Council hosted the event with its chairman Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi as the central speaker. Maulana Abdulhameed Watto, Qazi Matiullah Saeedi, Pir Safdar Shah, Maulana Shafi Qasmi, Maulana Asadullah, Maulana Abdulhakeem and Maulana Aslam Qadri also spoke. The speakers demanded government ensure implementation of the constitution in letter and spirit. Ashrafi said that to transform Pakistan on pattern of ‘State of Medina’ justice should be prevailed in the country. He announced that 4th Message of Islam Conference will be held on March in Islamabad. He also announced to organise Seerat conferences across the country to educate public about the teachings of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH). The conference condemned attack on Chinese consulate and Orakzai and termed it a conspiracy against Pakistan. It was said that conspiracies were being hatched to target Saudi-Pak relations. The conference also demanded government release all the innocent religious scholars. The conference lauded decision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for establishing Seerat-Chair in three universities of Pakistan and raising voice for legislation at world level for protection of sanctity of religions and prophets. The conference condemned baseless propaganda on part of a religious organization against Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. The conference condemned rhetoric of US President Donald Trump against Pakistan, appreciating PM’s quick reply to Trump. The speakers condemned western media propaganda against Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman.