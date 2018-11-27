Share:

LAHORE – Abacus, Ufone and Al-Bario registered victories in the Pepsi CPL Twenty20 League quarterfinals played here at different venues. Abacus defeated Allied Bank by 15 runs. Abacus scored 136-9 with Sohail Sikander scoring 45 and Sheron John 34. In reply, Allied Bank could score 121. Sheron claimed 3 wickets and was named man of the match. Ufone overwhelmed Servis Industry by 76 runs. Ufone, batting first, scored 194 with Shahzada Khan hammering 102. In reply, Servis could score 134. Ahsan Zaidi grabbed 4 wickets. Shahzada Khan was declared player of the match. Al-Bario outsmarted Zameen.com by 61 runs. Al-Bario hit 215-5 with Shahzaib smashing 109. Zameen.com could score 154. Shahzaib also captured 4 wickets to earn man of the match award.